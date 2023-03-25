COLONY WOES | Potholes at Khayam Chowk pose risk of accidents

Srinagar, Mar 25: Residents of Khayam area here have expressed concern over uneven surface after drainage constructions in the area.
A delegation from the area said the busy road from MunwarabadChowk to KhayamChowk had been dug up at various places for laying pipes and construction of manholes.
“Ironically, the road has not been leveled despite construction of drainage system.Many vehicles have been damaged due to potholes and there is danger of accidents on the busy road leading to Downtown,” they said.
“This is ironical that how vital projects are being executed in such a haphazard manner. Even ambulances get stuck in traffic jams due as drivers struggle to avoid uncovered manholes,” they said.
“We urge higher authorities to look into the matter and direct completion of the drainage project especially covering of open manholes and leveling of road at earliest to prevent accidents or any mishap,” they said.