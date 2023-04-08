COLONY WOES | Soura residents decry delay in execution of development works

“There are multiple issues related to drainage and construction of lanes in our area. Basis infrastructure is in shambles for years now. We have been moving from pillar to post, and finally SMC had officials initiated paperwork and made estimate for these development works. For a long time now, the work has not moved beyond paperwork” said Muhammad Shafi, a local.

The residents said that the development works include construction of lanes and restoration of drainage They said that as per the estimate, over Rs 14 lakh were supposed to be spent on four different development works in the area, however none was taken up. The residents said that due to defunct drainage and other issues, they are suffering while SMC authorities are not paying heed to it.