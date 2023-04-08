COLONY WOES | Soura residents decry delay in execution of development works

Srinagar, Apr 8: Residents of Bilal Colony of Soura here are decrying delay in execution of multiple development works in the area.
They said that delay of important works is taking a toll on residents of the area. The residents said that the drainage system and lanes in the area are in shambles for years causing inconvenience to them. The residents said that they approached concerned authorities for years to initiate the process of developmental work.
“There are multiple issues related to drainage and construction of lanes in our area. Basis infrastructure is in shambles for years now. We have been moving from pillar to post, and finally SMC had officials initiated paperwork and made estimate for these development works. For a long time now, the work has not moved beyond paperwork” said Muhammad Shafi, a local.
The residents said that the development works include construction of lanes and restoration of drainage They said that as per the estimate, over Rs 14 lakh were supposed to be spent on four different development works in the area, however none was taken up. The residents said that due to defunct drainage and other issues, they are suffering while SMC authorities are not paying heed to it.
“Poor drainage system needs to be fixed as the water overflows, making cesspools in the whole area. We also don’t have a proper surface drain which is also creating problems. Dilapidated lane create inconveniences as we commute and walk in the locality. These are some of the main issues which need to be addressed without any delay. We also asked authorities to take up one development work at a time if there is a lack of funds or any other issue, but no one is listening to us,” said another local.
The locals appealed to the SMC authorities to address their issues at the earliest.