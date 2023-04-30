Srinagar
COLONY WOES | Water logging at Zaffar Colony irks inhabitants
Srinagar, Apr 30: Residents of Zaffar Colony of Natipora area here have appealed to authorities to restore faulty drainage system which leads to inundation after every spell of rainfall.
The locals said that the drainage system gets blocked frequently due to which adjacent lanes and by-lanes are waterlogged after rains.
Musadiq Rasool, a resident, said that people face immense problems due to waterlogging due to faulty drainage system.
The locals appealed to authorities especially Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation to look into the matter and address the problem on a priority.