Colony woes | Wrong parking irks Indira Nagar residents

Srinagar, Feb 24: Residents of Indira Nagar area here are facing tremendous problems due to wrong parking of vehicles in internal lanes and by-lanes of the colony.
A delegation from the area said the triangle-shaped residential colony is connected with the main road via a lane near G.B Panth Hospital and other originating from the opposite side of State Bank of India.
“While these two main lanes are more or less free from wrong vehicle parking, however, the main internal lanes, particularly originating from SBI lane towards west wards to Iqbal Colony are blocked with wrongly parked vehicles. The problem is particularly severe near J&K Bank ATM, where vehicles from nearby establishments are parked in the most haphazard manner. These congested inner lanes may prove dangerous during Fire and Medical Emergency times. We make a fervent appeal to Traffic authorities to take necessary action to prevent wrong parking in the area,” the residents said.