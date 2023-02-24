Colony woes | Wrong parking irks Indira Nagar residents

“While these two main lanes are more or less free from wrong vehicle parking, however, the main internal lanes, particularly originating from SBI lane towards west wards to Iqbal Colony are blocked with wrongly parked vehicles. The problem is particularly severe near J&K Bank ATM, where vehicles from nearby establishments are parked in the most haphazard manner. These congested inner lanes may prove dangerous during Fire and Medical Emergency times. We make a fervent appeal to Traffic authorities to take necessary action to prevent wrong parking in the area,” the residents said.