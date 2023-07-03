Colony woes|Gasso residents decry lack of street lights

The residents said that the road is the main connectivity for the entire area of Gasso & adjoining areas. “And the absence of street lights is creating problems for us,” they said.

“This is a main road which witnesses a huge traffic and pedestrian flow, but it lacks the basic facility of street lights. A few years back, authorities installed street lights in adjoining areas, but this road stretch was left out. The absence of street lights, particularly along Gasso-Inderhama road, causes inconvenience to pedestrians and residents there,” said Asif Ahmad, a local.