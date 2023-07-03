Colony woes|Gasso residents decry lack of street lights

Srinagar, July 3: Absence of street lights on road stretch at Gasso area of Hazratbal is causing inconvenience to locals.
The residents said that the road is the main connectivity for the entire area of Gasso & adjoining areas. “And the absence of street lights is creating problems for us,” they said.
“This is a main road which witnesses a huge traffic and pedestrian flow, but it lacks the basic facility of street lights. A few years back, authorities installed street lights in adjoining areas, but this road stretch was left out. The absence of street lights, particularly along Gasso-Inderhama road, causes inconvenience to pedestrians and residents there,” said Asif Ahmad, a local.
The residents said that along the road, there are multiple SMC dumpers which have become breeding ground for dogs. They said in the evening, dogs are on the prowl, and locals are unable to walk around the area.
“On routine, packs of dogs are present near these dustbins. In absence of street lights, it becomes more risky. We appeal authorities to install the street lights in the area so that we can walk without fear,” said another resident.