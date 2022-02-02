Comm Secy Revenue reviews revenue matters of Srinagar district

Commissioner Secretary appreciated the Srinagar administration for taking various public centric measures besides retrieving hundreds of Kanals of state land by launching massive anti-encroachment drives. He laid stress on effective implementation of IEC activities under various schemes in the district and efficient record keeping management of all revenue records.

Commissioner Secretary also directed the district revenue officers to follow the instruction with added zeal and dedication and complete the target within 15 days. He directed the department to expedite updation process of Jamabandies and scanning of revenue records as per the targets. He directed the officers to update all revenue records especially Jamabandies in a mission mode to ensure that the digitization is completed in a time bound manner. He said performance of Revenue Officers will be strictly monitored on the parameters of updataion of revenue records and purification of records preceding digitisation.