Comm Secy Revenue reviews revenue matters of Srinagar district

Srinagar, Feb 2: Commissioner Secretary Revenue, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, on Wednesday had a detailed review of revenue matters pertaining to Srinagar district during a meeting held with senior revenue officials of the district. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad briefed the meeting about functioning and achievements of Revenue Department in the district.
Commissioner Secretary took a detailed assessment of recent initiatives of government like Land Records Information System (Apni Zameen Apni Nigrani), Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) besides Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRM).
He also took stock of progress on various vital issues regarding encroachment drives, demarcation of government land, status of mutations, inspection of revenue records, status of grievance redressal mechanism, Nazool Land, Custodian Land, Migrant properties, holding of camps and attestation of mutations, progress on digitization of Jamabandis/ Girdawari, missing land record, status of Patwar Khana and RDA enquiries, vacancy position and conduct of DPC.
Commissioner Secretary appreciated the Srinagar administration for taking various public centric measures besides retrieving hundreds of Kanals of state land by launching massive anti-encroachment drives. He laid stress on effective implementation of IEC activities under various schemes in the district and efficient record keeping management of all revenue records.
Commissioner Secretary also directed the district revenue officers to follow the instruction with added zeal and dedication and complete the target within 15 days. He directed the department to expedite updation process of Jamabandies and scanning of revenue records as per the targets. He directed the officers to update all revenue records especially Jamabandies in a mission mode to ensure that the digitization is completed in a time bound manner. He said performance of Revenue Officers will be strictly monitored on the parameters of updataion of revenue records and purification of records preceding digitisation.
While reviewing progress on removal of encroachments on state/kahchari land, Commissioner Secretary directed all the Tehsildars to intensify the anti-encroachment drive so that all identified encroached state/kahcharie land is retrieved. He also directed for immediate completion of encroachment removal operation launched in Chatterhama and other areas to retrieve all encroached land from the land grabbers.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar gave a brief overview of the district saying that the administration has started several Information Technology enabled services which are helping in delivering public centric services in an effective and transparent manner.
DC said under the Digital India Land Record Modernization Programme (DILRMP), the Revenue department has scanned voluminous revenue records and placed them in the public domain under ‘Apni Zameen Apni Nigrani’ for people’s scrutiny.
He said through the landmark initiative of the Government Land Passbooks are being issued to the legal owners of land as a measure to further improve service delivery, enhance transparency and accountability to fill the information vacuum and promote people’s ease of access to the Revenue record.
During the meeting, the Revenue Officers were familiarized with the Application developed for issuing Land Passbooks through a live demonstration by the experts.
Earlier, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Srinagar, presented a detailed power point presentation about the functioning of the Department in the district. He also briefed about the progress on Digitization of Revenue records and IEC campaign “Aap Ki Zameen Aap Ki Nigrani” and “SVAMITVA” in the district.
Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, who is also Director land Records, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr Syed Hanief Balkhi, Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, SDM West, Akshay Labroo, SDM East, Owais Mushtaq, Tehsildars and other functionaries of Revenue Department were present in the meeting.