Commercial Building Damaged in Overnight Fire Mishap in Batamaloo Srinagar

They told GNS that a three-storey commercial building, housing six shops including non-functional hotel namely "New Akber Hotel", and restaurant, caught fire at around 3:30 AM at Batamaloo, following which men and machinery were rushed to the site. "A rescue operation was soon after launched at the site, however before the flames could be contained the fire damaged roofing, second floor alongside one footwear shopa and it's store room", the official said adding the first floor, ground floor with basement also sustained indirect damage due to heat and water.