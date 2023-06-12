Commissioner Secretary reviews functioning of Floriculture, Gardens and Parks Department

The meeting was attended by Director Floriculture, Kashmir, Director Finance, Floriculture, Additional Secretary Floriculture and other concerned officers, both in person and through virtual mode.

Director Floriculture presented an overview of financial progress made during the fiscal year 2022-23. It was revealed that out of the allocated budget of Rs 13.85 crore, Rs 10.58 crore had been expended. Moreover, 115 works were undertaken in the year 2023-24, amounting Rs 16.55 crore, with Rs 6.15 crore already released for various projects.