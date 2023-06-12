Commissioner Secretary reviews functioning of Floriculture, Gardens and Parks Department

Srinagar, June 12: Commissioner Secretary Floriculture, Gardens and Parks, Sheikh Fayaz, chaired a meeting to review functioning of the department.
The meeting was attended by Director Floriculture, Kashmir, Director Finance, Floriculture, Additional Secretary Floriculture and other concerned officers, both in person and through virtual mode.
Director Floriculture presented an overview of financial progress made during the fiscal year 2022-23. It was revealed that out of the allocated budget of Rs 13.85 crore, Rs 10.58 crore had been expended. Moreover, 115 works were undertaken in the year 2023-24, amounting Rs 16.55 crore, with Rs 6.15 crore already released for various projects.
Furthermore, it was informed that the department had surpassed revenue targets, generating Rs 12.60 crore in the financial year 2022-23 against a target of Rs 8.52 crore. Additionally, as of the end of May 2023, Rs 3.66 crore had been realised out of the revenue target of Rs 11.84 crore for the year 2023-24, so far.
Commissioner Secretary assured the officers that the remaining funds would be disbursed promptly to ensure timely completion of ongoing projects across different locations in the Kashmir division. He commended the department for successful conducting of Tulip Festival at the iconic Tulip Garden in Srinagar, labeling it the best ever festival.
Highlighting dedication of Floriculture department, Commissioner Secretary mentioned and appreciated their efforts in beautifying meeting avenues and parks during the G20 Working Tourism meeting. He expressed satisfaction with the transformation of floriculture and gardens landscape over the past three years.
Commissioner Secretary encouraged the officers to propose action plans for upcoming projects in their respective areas. He applauded their commitment towards renovating and enhancing parks under their jurisdiction.