Community participation must for conserving water bodies: Div Com

Srinagar, Mar 12: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today undertook a tour of historical water bodies in Srinagar including Gilsar, Khushalsar, Nigeen lake, besides Vicharnag Temple to oversee the restoration and conservation measures being taken by different departments.
The Div Com inspected the ongoing restoration works and directed the I&FC and SMC to take measures for beautification of the surroundings along the Gilsar, Khushalsar to enhance the scenic beauty.
He said one of the purposes of the restoration measures of these water bodies is not only enhance the picturesque beauty and environment of the areas but also generate ample opportunities of employment for local youth. Later, the Div Com also visited Vicharnag Temple and inspected the cleanliness and restoration measures.
During the visit, the Div Com interacted with the local people and said that Community participation is must for restoring the pristine glory of these water bodies.