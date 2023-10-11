Commuters decry blocking of road by street vendors at Sarai Bala

A delegation of commuters said that vehicles from Amira Kadal and Hari Singh High Street pass through Sarai Bala market. “Surprisingly the road has been encroached upon by street vendors. SMC authorities don’t take any action against the street vendors. Entire Sarai Bala market has been encroached upon by street vendors. We make a fervent appeal to SSP Traffic to clear street vendors from the Sarai Bala market to ensure smooth vehicular movement,” they said.