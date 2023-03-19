‘Commuters must cooperate to prevent traffic jams in Srinagar’

He said one way traffic shall be regulated to Tulip Garden from Dalgate from March 19 to March 26. As per the plan, people intending to visit the Tulip Garden shall adopt Lal Chowk-Dalgate-Boulevard/Gupkar Road to reach the garden. On their return, they shall adopt the Nishat-Foreshore-Habak-Dargah-Khanyar route to reach their respective destinations. Likewise, motorists intending to travel from Harwan-Shalimar-Nishat and other adjacent areas towards Lal-Chowk are requested to travel via Foreshore-Hazratbal route instead of Nishat-Boulevard road axis to reach their respective destinations. Designated parking places are in front of Botanical Garden, Open land at Kralsangri, SKICC, Royal Spring Golf Course and LCMA Parking at Nishat.

“My request to locals is to visit the garden in non-peak hours to avoid unnecessary rush on Dalgate-Tulip Garden stretch. People need to understand the carrying capacity of Boulevard and properly plan their visits to prevent traffic jams,” he said. The SSP Traffic said, “we have deployed our men on all roads but we need cooperation of commuters to keep traffic moving.”