‘Commuters must cooperate to prevent traffic jams in Srinagar’

Srinagar, Mar 19: Amid heavy rush to Tulip Garden on its inaugural day today and ongoing Smart City works, Traffic authorities have sought cooperation of commuters to prevent traffic jams in the summer capital.
“We urge commuters to avoid parking of vehicles on roadsides. As responsible citizens, they can park their vehicles at designated parking slots in Srinagar. Such small measures can help to lessen some burden on vehicular flow in the city,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic (Srinagar) Muzaffar Ahmad Shah told Greater Kashmir.
“We have already formulated a comprehensive route plan for visiting Tulip Garden. I urge people to strictly adhere to the plan for preventing traffic jams on Boulevard-Nishat axis,” Shah said.
He said one way traffic shall be regulated to Tulip Garden from Dalgate from March 19 to March 26. As per the plan, people intending to visit the Tulip Garden shall adopt Lal Chowk-Dalgate-Boulevard/Gupkar Road to reach the garden. On their return, they shall adopt the Nishat-Foreshore-Habak-Dargah-Khanyar route to reach their respective destinations. Likewise, motorists intending to travel from Harwan-Shalimar-Nishat and other adjacent areas towards Lal-Chowk are requested to travel via Foreshore-Hazratbal route instead of Nishat-Boulevard road axis to reach their respective destinations. Designated parking places are in front of Botanical Garden, Open land at Kralsangri, SKICC, Royal Spring Golf Course and LCMA Parking at Nishat.
“My request to locals is to visit the garden in non-peak hours to avoid unnecessary rush on Dalgate-Tulip Garden stretch. People need to understand the carrying capacity of Boulevard and properly plan their visits to prevent traffic jams,” he said. The SSP Traffic said, “we have deployed our men on all roads but we need cooperation of commuters to keep traffic moving.”