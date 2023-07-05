Commuters rue lack of evening transport facilities
Srinagar, July 5: Commuters from several parts of the summer capital complained that public transportation is not available in evening.
The passengers said that because there is no public transportation in urban areas after dusk, they face enormous difficulties. They claimed that the issue is made worse by the scarcity of cabs in the evenings.
The issue, according to the passengers, is more common on the routes that run through, Nishat, Hazratbal, Burzahama, Tailbal, Harwan, and nearby neighbourhoods, including uptown Srinagar.
“After sunset, public transport disappears from roads. We face problems to reach home,” said a group of commuters at Lal Chowk.
A Few months ago authorities had directed the transport companies to run evening transport services but to no avail. It is important to note that the problem has a significant impact on office employees, students, women, and the elderly.
The cab service yards at Exchange Road, Lal Chowk, and Maisuma, according to the passengers, are largely empty in the evenings.