Complaint against expelled BJP leader Nupur Sharma, 3 others | Court asks SSP Srinagar to investigate if sufficient ground exists to proceed against accused

“I have gone through the complaint and have heard the counsel. All the accused persons in the case reside outside the territorial jurisdiction of this court and thus inquiry under section 202 CrPC is mandatory before issuing process against the accused persons,” said City Magistrate Srinagar Ajay Kumar in his order after hearing advocate N A Ronga on behalf of the complainant, advocate Muhammad Ashraf Bhat.

While the Court referred the case for investigation to SSP Srinagar under section 202 CrPC for “ascertaining whether or not there is sufficient ground for proceeding in the case”, it said: “Inquiry shall be concluded before the next date of hearing which is fixed on 28-07-2022”.