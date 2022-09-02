‘Complete construction of flyovers in Srinagar within deadline’

At Nowgam junction, the DC took stock of the work on 0.85 km span flyover being carried out at a cost of Rs 44 crore for which completion timeline by/before March 2023 has already been set as per terms of the contract.

The DC was apprised that piling work on the project has been completed and work of pile cape and pier cap is under progress. Besides service road around the project.

Similarly, the DC also inspected the proposed construction site of Rs 41 crore project of Sanat Nagar Flyover. The DC was informed that the tendering process of the project shall be put into motion and as soon as it is completed physical work will be taken up on the ground. The DC also gave on spot directions with regard to shifting of utilities already taken care in the project.