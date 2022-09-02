‘Complete construction of flyovers in Srinagar within deadline’

Srinagar, Sep 2: The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Friday undertook a whirlwind tour of different city areas to oversee progress of works being carried out on several major developmental projects including construction of flyovers on NH-44 (Jammu-Srinagar highway) at Lasjan, Sanat Nagar, Nowgam and Bemina Junctions.
Taking onsite inspection of the work on Lasjan Flyover/Grade Separator being executed at a cost of Rs. 155 crore, the DC was informed by Project Manager NHAI that 70 percent of the work on the project has been completed and work is going on in full swing.
On the occasion, the DC directed the concerned executing agency to speed up the work by deploying additional men and machinery to complete the project within the set timeline.
At Nowgam junction, the DC took stock of the work on 0.85 km span flyover being carried out at a cost of Rs 44 crore for which completion timeline by/before March 2023 has already been set as per terms of the contract.
The DC was apprised that piling work on the project has been completed and work of pile cape and pier cap is under progress. Besides service road around the project.
Similarly, the DC also inspected the proposed construction site of Rs 41 crore project of Sanat Nagar Flyover. The DC was informed that the tendering process of the project shall be put into motion and as soon as it is completed physical work will be taken up on the ground. The DC also gave on spot directions with regard to shifting of utilities already taken care in the project.
Later, the DC inspected the pace and progress of ongoing work on construction of flyover at busy junction of Bemina bypass being executed at a cost of Rs 31.49 crore by PWD.
The DC directed the concerned executing agency to accelerate the pace of work by employing additional men and machinery to complete the prestigious project in set timelines apart from resolving issues of utility shifting.
The DC said that as soon as these prestigious projects on NH-44 (Jammu-Srinagar highway) are completed it shall improve transport facilities in Srinagar and also will prove helpful to overcome traffic congestion along the highway and on other important road corridors.
The DC was accompanied by Chief Planning Officer Srinagar, SDM West, Executive Engineers of R&B CD-Ist & PCD-Ist, Project Director, NHAI, Tehsildar Pantha Chowk, Tehsildar Chanpora and other concerned.