Computerisation of PACS project reviewed

The meeting discussed threadbare various aspects with regard to identification of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACSs) of Srinagar District to be recommended to State Level Implementation & Monitoring Committee (SLIMC) for computerization under centrally sponsored project for computerization of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACSs).

On the occasion, the DC, who is also the Chairman DLIMC, Srinagar resolved to nominate/recommend all the 7 PACS of District to UTLIMC under this project so that maximum benefits are available to the rural areas of District Srinagar.