Computerisation of PACS project reviewed

Srinagar, Oct 22: The first meeting of District Level Implementation and Monitoring Committee (DLIMC) for Srinagar recently constituted by the Government for implementation of centrally sponsored Project “Computerisation of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies” (PACS) was held today under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammed Aijaz Asad, here.
The meeting discussed threadbare various aspects with regard to identification of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACSs) of Srinagar District to be recommended to State Level Implementation & Monitoring Committee (SLIMC) for computerization under centrally sponsored project for computerization of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACSs).
On the occasion, the DC, who is also the Chairman DLIMC, Srinagar resolved to nominate/recommend all the 7 PACS of District to UTLIMC under this project so that maximum benefits are available to the rural areas of District Srinagar.
At the outset, the DC was apprised about the project which is aimed to provide assistance of Rs.3.91 lakh per PACS of District Srinagar for its computerization so that the activities undertaken by these PACS and their records are fully computerised. The project will bring these PACS under the ambit of technology and the hassle-free services offered by the PACS are available to the common people.