Conductor dies, driver injured as truck hits electric pole at Shalteng

Srinagar, Apr 29: A truck conductor died while driver was injured after the vehicle hit an electric pole at Shalteng area here on Saturday evening.
An official told the news agency KNO that the truck hit an electrical pole at Shalteng Chowk due to which its conductor received an electric shock.
He said that the conductor was shifted to JVC hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. “The condition of the driver is said to be stable”.
He has been identified as Kala, a resident of Punjab. Meanwhile, police have taken cognisance of the incident.