Conference on 'Advances in Biomedical Sciences' concludes at KU

Srinagar, May 7: A two-day international conference on 'Recent Advances in Biomedical Sciences and Regenerative Medicine' concluded at the University of Kashmir on Saturday.
The conference was jointly organised by Centre for Interdisciplinary Research and Innovations (CIRI), University of Kashmir, Division of Animal Biotechnology SKUAST-K and Department of Biological Science and Bioengineering, IIT-Kanpur.
The conference is sponsored by Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC), Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence (PURSE), to the University of Kashmir and World Bank-ICAR funded project to the SKUAST-K.
The valedictory ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Dean Research University of Kashmir Prof Irshad Ahmad Nawchoo, Director Research SKUAST-K Prof Sarfaraz A Wani, Registrar University of Kashmir Dr Nisar A Mir and Deans and Heads of various facilities from University of Kashmir and SKUAST-K.
In the concluding ceremony, Prof Ashok Kumar, Convener of Conference presented the proceedings of the conference and highlighted the overwhelming response from the participants to the two-day event.
In his special address, KU Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir stressed on having more such inter-university partnerships and collaborations. He said that the university is developing an advanced research facility to boost interdisciplinary research in the region.
Dean Research KU Prof Irshad Ahmad Nawchoo said that there is need to have more and more inter-university interactions to develop a collaborative research ecosystem and address Biomedical problems more comprehensively and holistically. He also highlighted the importance of sincerity and commitment in research documentation.
Director Rsearch SKUAST-K Prof Sarfaraz Wani emphasised that interdisciplinary research with convergence of new technologies would be key tools in addressing the problem in Biomedical Research.
VC SKUAST-K Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai in his presidential address highlighted the importance of convergence of multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary sciences and institutions in solving the societal problems.
Earlier, the inaugural ceremony of conference was held at SKUAST-K where honourable advisor to LG Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar emphasized on strengthening the interface between Academicians, Researchers, Practitioners, Industry, Environmentalists and Government to translate the research into product for benefit of the society.
Dean Academic Affairs KU Prof Farooq A Masoodi in his inaugural address emphasised for optimum use of scientific infrastructure to address challenges in Biomedical Sciences, Food-technology and climate change.
Organising Secretary, Dr Altaf Bhat said that this inter-university conference would boost collaborative scientific innovations and discoveries.