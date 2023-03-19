Conference on benign and malignant diseases of Pancreas held at SKIMS

Srinagar, Mar 19: Department of Surgical Gastroenterology, SKIMS organised two day Mid term IHPBA India Conference on the theme “Benign and malignant diseases of Pancreas”.
Director SKIMS Prof ParvaizKoul was the chief guest on the occasion and President IHPBA India Prof Sanjay Govil was guest of honor. The conference was attended by prominent figures in the field of Hepato Pancreatic surgery.
Prof Koul recalled the starting of SGE department in 2005 and a long distance covered successfully by the department. The top most Pancreatic Surgeons presented their work in the field of benign and malignant pancreatic diseases.
Prof Sadaf Ali HOD SGE SKIMS said the conference would be a boost to the knowledge of junior doctors and other faculty members. She also thanked the guests for gracing the occasion and SKIMS administration for making it possible. The conference was also attended by eminent doctors of the valley like Prof Khuroo and Prof Showkat Zargar.