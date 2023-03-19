Conference on benign and malignant diseases of Pancreas held at SKIMS

Srinagar, Mar 19: Department of Surgical Gastroenterology, SKIMS organised two day Mid term IHPBA India Conference on the theme “Benign and malignant diseases of Pancreas”.

Director SKIMS Prof ParvaizKoul was the chief guest on the occasion and President IHPBA India Prof Sanjay Govil was guest of honor. The conference was attended by prominent figures in the field of Hepato Pancreatic surgery.