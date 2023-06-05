Conference on global environmental challenges begins at KU

Srinagar, June 5: A three-day national conference on ‘Changing Course in Global Environment: Challenges and Solutions’ started at the University of Kashmir on Monday, with Vice-Chancellors of several universities in J&K and academics from reputed institutions in the country in attendance for the inaugural and technical deliberations.
KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired the opening session of the conference, organised by the varsity’s Department of Environmental Sciences in collaboration with Zoological Society of India (ZSI), to mark the World Environment Day and 34th All India Congress of Zoology. Vice-Chancellor, Jammu University, Prof Umesh Rai; Vice-Chancellor Cluster University of Jammu, Prof Bechan Lal; President ZSI, Prof B N Panday; Immediate Past President, ISCA, Prof Vijay Lakshmi Saxena; Commissioner/Secretary, Science and Technology Department, J&K, Saurabh Bhagat, IAS; Registrar KU, Dr Nisar A Mir; General Secretary ZSI Prof Kamal Jaiswal, and Head, Department of Environmental Science KU and Convener of the Conference Prof Fayaz Ahmad, shared the dais at the inaugural session.
In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer urged young students to be in the driver’s seat in the global fight for environment protection and help promote “environment consciousness” in the society.
Prof Nilofer said Universities across J&K can further collaborate to find innovative solutions to new environmental challenges in the region. She congratulated the organisers for holding the important collaborative event.
Prof B N Panday urged young students to understand the origin of the environment and help stop what he called the “ecocide which is threatening plant and animal life on planet Earth.”
Prof Umesh Rai called for dismantling the boundaries of academic disciplines in J&K universities to address the “new environmental challenges. Saurabh Bhagat, said the J&K’s Science and Technology Department has earmarked Rs five crore for research and development (R&D) on waste-to-energy research and solutions.