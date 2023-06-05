Conference on global environmental challenges begins at KU

KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired the opening session of the conference, organised by the varsity’s Department of Environmental Sciences in collaboration with Zoological Society of India (ZSI), to mark the World Environment Day and 34th All India Congress of Zoology. Vice-Chancellor, Jammu University, Prof Umesh Rai; Vice-Chancellor Cluster University of Jammu, Prof Bechan Lal; President ZSI, Prof B N Panday; Immediate Past President, ISCA, Prof Vijay Lakshmi Saxena; Commissioner/Secretary, Science and Technology Department, J&K, Saurabh Bhagat, IAS; Registrar KU, Dr Nisar A Mir; General Secretary ZSI Prof Kamal Jaiswal, and Head, Department of Environmental Science KU and Convener of the Conference Prof Fayaz Ahmad, shared the dais at the inaugural session.

In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer urged young students to be in the driver’s seat in the global fight for environment protection and help promote “environment consciousness” in the society.