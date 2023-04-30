Conference on insights into Infertility held at LD Hospital

Prof (Dr.) Rizwana Habib, Head of Department, Gynaecology and Obstetrics, while welcoming all the dignitaries, faculty members and delegates of the CME signified importance of imparting advanced knowledge and encouraging the best clinical guidelines in the field of infertility which is on considerable rise in our valley.

She also impressed upon the need of starting fetal medicines as a specialty in this premier health facility which has been catering to obstetrics patients of the valley for more than 40 years and it is high time to incorporate care of unborn patients i.e the fetus, in this institute as well.