Conference on insights into Infertility held at LD Hospital

Srinagar, Apr 30: The Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics, Lalla Ded (LD) Hospital,on Saturday organised one day conference on topic “Insights into Infertility & Unborn” with the aim to educate and enhance skill development among the participants of the conference.
Gracing the occasion as Chief Guest, Prof (Dr) Masood Tanvir, Principal/ Dean, GMC Srinagar highlighted the need of having infertility treatment and fetal medicine under one roof especially in tertiary care hospitals like Lalla Ded.
He congratulated the Department for organising the Continued Medical Education (CME) on one of the important and relevant topics.
Prof (Dr.) Rizwana Habib, Head of Department, Gynaecology and Obstetrics, while welcoming all the dignitaries, faculty members and delegates of the CME signified importance of imparting advanced knowledge and encouraging the best clinical guidelines in the field of infertility which is on considerable rise in our valley.
She also impressed upon the need of starting fetal medicines as a specialty in this premier health facility which has been catering to obstetrics patients of the valley for more than 40 years and it is high time to incorporate care of unborn patients i.e the fetus, in this institute as well.
Prof (Dr.) Naseem Firdous and Prof (Dr.) Shahida Mufti, Ex-HODs of the institute attended the conference as Guest of Honour.
Guest speakers, Dr Jayesh Amin and Dr. Giresh Patel shared their expert opinions in the conference. Dr. Jayesh Amin delivered comprehensive lectures on infertility highlighting the importance of basic physiology of reproduction and different approaches in ovulation induction.
Dr. Girish Patel gave remarkable insights about first trimester ultrasound for anomalies and role of Colour Doppler in fetal growth restriction.
Other speakers on the occasion were Prof (Dr.) Ambreen Qureshi, Dr. Asma Afzal, Dr. Shaista and Dr. Shafia.. The conference was attended by the faculty members, Ex faculty members, residents and post graduate students of the Department of Gynaecology of all Medical Colleges of Kashmir.
More than 38 papers and posters were presented by the post graduate students and senior residents of all Government Medical Colleges of Kashmir.