Conference on Water Resources Management held at SP College

Srinagar, July 29: The Department of Water Management & P. G. Department of Environmental Science, S. P. College, Srinagar in collaboration with J.J.T. University, Rajasthan with associate partnership from All India Council for Technical Education, New Delhi organised a national conference on the theme ‘Environment & Water Resources Management: Challenges & Solutions’, here.
The chief guest on the occasion was the VC Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Qayyum Hussain and the guest of honour was the chairperson J.J.T. University Rajasthan Dr. Vinod Tibrewala.
The principal of S. P. College, Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Khurshid Ahmad Khan who was the patron of the conference, in his online welcome address welcomed all the dignitaries.