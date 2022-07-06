Congregational Eid prayers to be offered at Eidgah at 9 am

Srinagar, July 6: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar today announced that as per the Islamic tradition, Eid-ul-Adha prayers would be offered at the historic Eidgah here at 9 am.
“In case of rain or bad weather, the Eid prayers will be offered at the Central Jama Masjid Srinagar,” the Anjuman Auqaf said in a statement adding that the timing for the prayers will remain the same.
The Anjuman has urged the people to participate in the congregational prayers to express unity among the ummah. The people have been urged to bring prayer mats (Jai Namaz) along with them.
In this regard, Anjuman Auqaf has asked the concerned administration to fulfill their respective responsibilities for providing facilities to the worshipers at Eidgah.