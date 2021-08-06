Congregational Friday prayers resume at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid as COVID cases decline
Srinagar Aug 6: Congregational Friday prayers resumed today at Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid after COVID-19 induced interruption of 15 weeks amid strict adherence to pandemic protocol, the management said.
As per the prior announcement by the Anjuman Auqaf, which manages the Jamia affairs, a strict social distancing among worshippers was observed during today's congregational prayers, Mohammad Iqbal, one of the Auqaf members told Greater Kashmir.
Besides social distancing, other virus protocols most importantly mask wearing too was strictly followed during the prayers, Iqbal said adding no worshipper was allowed into the premises without a face mask.
He said the COVID-19 protocols will be strictly followed at the grand mosque on other week days as well to prevent the spread of the disease.
The Anjuman Auqaf had recently announced the resumption of Friday prayers at the Jamia amid a decline in daily COVID-19 cases.
Cleaning of the mosque was also carried out by the employees of the Auqaf.
As per Iqbal, the congregational Friday prayers resumed at the Jamia after 15 weeks. The last Friday prayers offered at the grand mosque were around the middle of Ramadhan, he said.