Congregational Friday prayers resume at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid as COVID cases decline

Srinagar Aug 6: Congregational Friday prayers resumed today at Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid after COVID-19 induced interruption of 15 weeks amid strict adherence to pandemic protocol, the management said.

As per the prior announcement by the Anjuman Auqaf, which manages the Jamia affairs, a strict social distancing among worshippers was observed during today's congregational prayers, Mohammad Iqbal, one of the Auqaf members told Greater Kashmir.



Besides social distancing, other virus protocols most importantly mask wearing too was strictly followed during the prayers, Iqbal said adding no worshipper was allowed into the premises without a face mask.