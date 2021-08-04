Congregational Friday prayers to be offered at Jamia Masjid this week: Auqaf

In a statement, the Anjuman-e-Auqaf said that Friday prayers will be offered on Coming Juma at the central mosque in Nowhatta area as the “Covid positive cases have slowed down and Friday prayers are now being offered in all central mosques, khanqahs, shrines and imambaras of Jammu and Kashmir.”

However, it clarified thar as per the guidelines of medical experts, the worshippers will take precautionary measures and strictly adhere to Covid SOPs during the Friday and daily prayers.