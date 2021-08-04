Congregational Friday prayers to be offered at Jamia Masjid this week: Auqaf

Srinagar, August 04: The Anjuman-e-Auqaf on Wednesday said that congregational Friday prayers will be offered this week at the Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar as the number of COVID-19 cases have significantly come down.
In a statement, the Anjuman-e-Auqaf said that Friday prayers will be offered on Coming Juma at the central mosque in Nowhatta area as the “Covid positive cases have slowed down and Friday prayers are now being offered in all central mosques, khanqahs, shrines and imambaras of Jammu and Kashmir.”
However, it clarified thar as per the guidelines of medical experts, the worshippers will take precautionary measures and strictly adhere to Covid SOPs during the Friday and daily prayers.
It further said the cleaning of the central grand mosque was carried out in which the employees and staff of the Auqaf actively participated.
The Jamia Masjid Srinagar had been closed for Friday prayers and worship for a long time in view of restrictions and COVID-19 pandemic.