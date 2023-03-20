Conman’s bail plea | Court to announce decision on March 23

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Srinagar Raja Mohammad Tasleem put the matter for orders on March 23 after hearing the counsel representing Gujarati “conman”, Kiran Patel and the prosecution.

Patil’s counsel contended that offences are not that serious against his client while the prosecution opposed the grant of the bail to him at this stage of the investigation.

Kiran Bhai Patel, a conman from Gujarat, who was posing as Additional Director of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), had been operating in the region for several months.