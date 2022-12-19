‘Conserve heritage of Srinagar’

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and Deputy Commissioner Budgam virtually, and SMC Commissioner, Director H&H, Chief Town Planner, officers of Tourism Department, JTRF, institute of Music & Fine Arts besides representative of INTACH, KCCI etc. in person.

The meeting held threadbare discussion on the identification of houses, setting of International Trade Centre, connecting with different cities, reuse of Resham Khana, revival of languishing crafts, GI certification, financial support to craft based SHGs, development of historic streets, revival of water channels etc.