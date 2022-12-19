‘Conserve heritage of Srinagar’

Srinagar, Dec 19: In connection with the UNESCO’s Creative City Network, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today convened a meeting to review the heritage conservation and development of Srinagar Creative City.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and Deputy Commissioner Budgam virtually, and SMC Commissioner, Director H&H, Chief Town Planner, officers of Tourism Department, JTRF, institute of Music & Fine Arts besides representative of INTACH, KCCI etc. in person.
The meeting held threadbare discussion on the identification of houses, setting of International Trade Centre, connecting with different cities, reuse of Resham Khana, revival of languishing crafts, GI certification, financial support to craft based SHGs, development of historic streets, revival of water channels etc.
While speaking on the occasion, Div Com asked Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to expedite the acquisition of few private heritage houses on the Nigeen Road.
Regarding acquiring of heritage buildings in Aali Kadal and Zaina Kadal, Div Com asked Dir Handloom & Handicrafts that instead of acquisition of houses at those places, the owner of such structures should be incentivized for conservation of the building and use for commercial purpose with the conditions.
Also, he asked SMC Commissioner to facilitate the process of permission for change in use.
To introduce Creative models with hint of heritage, Div Com asked SMC Commissioner to constitute a Heritage cell and hire consultants to process building plans.
For the setting up of International Trade Centre, Div Com said that about 100 kanals of land will be identified in District Budgam near Ring Road for ITC.
Further, Pole directed for holding virtual meeting of craftsmen of different cities for the exchange of experience, knowledge and innovations between them that would benefit them in promotion of products and widening of markets.
Apart from holding awareness programmes, Div Com asked for starting of a separate department of music and fine arts in Kashmir University. This, he said, shall preserve the art and music besides would provide employment to youth.
Informing the meeting, Director H&H, Mehmood Ahmad Shah said that the department is reviving fifteen centres of seven crafts which are at the verge of extinction under languishing projects.
Meanwhile, Div Com directed concerned officers for registration of all the craft developing SHG Societies under a single platform.