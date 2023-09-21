Construction of Hostel for Wards of Martyrs, ex-servicemen at Peer Bagh | DC Srinagar inspects progress, sets March 2024 as deadline for completion

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseeen Lone, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Raies Ahmad Bhat, Tehsildar Chanpora, Saqib Saleem, senior officers from other line Departments.

While inspecting the progress of work on the Hostel for Wards of ex-servicemen, martyrs, the DC was informed that the 100 Bedded Hostel comprises of Ground+2 specification with 23 Rooms, Dining Hall, Recreational Room, Dispensary, Warden Room that will cater the needs of Wards of Armed Forces (Ex-Servicemen)/martyrs.