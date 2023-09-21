Construction of Hostel for Wards of Martyrs, ex-servicemen at Peer Bagh | DC Srinagar inspects progress, sets March 2024 as deadline for completion

Srinagar, Sep 21: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Thursday undertook visit to Peer Bagh area here to inspect the progress of ongoing work on construction of Hostel for wards of armed forces (ex-servicemen)/martyrs being executed at a cost of Rs 2.69 crore.
During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseeen Lone, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Raies Ahmad Bhat, Tehsildar Chanpora, Saqib Saleem, senior officers from other line Departments.
While inspecting the progress of work on the Hostel for Wards of ex-servicemen, martyrs, the DC was informed that the 100 Bedded Hostel comprises of Ground+2 specification with 23 Rooms, Dining Hall, Recreational Room, Dispensary, Warden Room that will cater the needs of Wards of Armed Forces (Ex-Servicemen)/martyrs.
On the occasion, the DC asked the officers of the concerned executing agency to accelerate the pace of work and ensure the project is completed by March 2024 well ahead of DPR timeline of December 2024.