Construction of new Terminal Building | Public hearing conducted at Srinagar Airport
Srinagar, Mar 16: A public hearing was conducted at Srinagar Airport for inviting questions, objections, and suggestions on construction of new Terminal Building.
In a statement, spokesperson of Srinagar Airport said the project is worth Rs 1,500 crores. It said the members of the public and various stakeholders joined the proceedings. Dr Nasir Ahmad Lone, ADM presided over the proceedings.
“The members of the public raised several questions on environment protections, pollution control, and job generation as a direct result of this project. All the questions were satisfactorily answered and the hearing was successfully concluded. We are sensitive to the welfare of our users and we will keep their concerns firmly in our mind both during execution and operation of the project,” the statement said.
“It is our persistent endeavor that our aviation-related activities should not result in pollution or degradation of the environment. The Regional Director, Pollution Control Board made a significant observation that the development should not be at the cost of pollution; This Jannat must remain Jannat,” the statement added.