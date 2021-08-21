CONSTRUCTION OF YATRINIWAS | Sanction accorded for grant of land at Pantha Chowk

The new facility, coming up at Pantha Chowk here, would be built in 18 months and will accommodate more than 3,000 pilgrims. "Sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of land measuring 25 kanal situated at village PanthaChowk, district Srinagar, in favour of the SASB for construction of office and YatriNiwas on lease basis for a period of 40 years from the date of taking over the possession on payment of nominal ground rent of Rs 10 per kanal per annum without charge of any premium subject to the condition that the land shall be used only for the purpose for which it is granted," the order read.

DC Srinagar has been directed to sign the lease agreement on behalf of the government with the SASB. LG Manoj Sinha on August 6 had laid foundation stone for the 'YatriNiwas' and office of the SASB.