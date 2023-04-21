Consumers decry sale of low grade meat in Srinagar

The consumers blame lack of market checking for the selling of substandard meat. “During last two days, there is a huge rush in meat shops. Taking undue advantage of the rush, many mutton sellers are selling low grade meat at exorbitant rates. This is detrimental to the health of consumers and it was the responsibility of authorities to check rate and quality of meat,” said Farooq Ahmad, a local from Srinagar.

Despite the government fixing rates of meat at Rs 535 per kg, none of the mutton sellers are abiding by the rates.