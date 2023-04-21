Consumers decry sale of low grade meat in Srinagar

Srinagar, Apr 21; Amid Eid rush, consumers are decrying failure of authorities to prevent selling of low grade meat in the summer capital
The consumers blame lack of market checking for the selling of substandard meat. “During last two days, there is a huge rush in meat shops. Taking undue advantage of the rush, many mutton sellers are selling low grade meat at exorbitant rates. This is detrimental to the health of consumers and it was the responsibility of authorities to check rate and quality of meat,” said Farooq Ahmad, a local from Srinagar.
Despite the government fixing rates of meat at Rs 535 per kg, none of the mutton sellers are abiding by the rates.
“Low quality meat is being sold at 650 per kg which shows how seriously mutton sellers are taking the government rate list,” said Abdul Hamid another onsumer
The consumers complained that the rate list for vegetables and other essential commodities is not followed either. They said that daily use vegetables like potatoes, tomatoes, onions, and other vegetables are sold at higher than government-designated rates. They said the same is the case with fruits.
“The rates of vegetables and fruits are at least 20 rupees higher than government rates per kg. During Ramadhan, people were consuming fruits in high quantities as well, and the failure of authorities to keep a check is very unfortunate. There is a huge difference in rates when we compare it to the government rate list. Due to lack of checking, no seller is displaying a rate list while consumers are being taken on a ride,” said Bashir Wani, a shopper.
Greater Kashmir did a series of Stories on the issue, and while talking to this reporter, senior officials said that they have already deployed teams to check if the rates are being followed.
They said four different teams were on the ground to check the issue. However, the consumers said on the ground, there is no effect, and common people are suffering.
Director Food Civil Supplies &. Consumer Affairs did not respond to repeated calls for his version.