Cop, civilian injured in Khanyar militant attack

Srinagar Aug 3: A police constable and a civilian were injured after militants opened fire on a police party near Sheeraz Chowk area of Khanyar in Srinagar on Tuesday, police said.
As per a police statement, preliminary investigation has revealed that the attack, which took place at around 6:15 PM was targeted at a police party from Police Station Khanyar deployed near Sheeraz Chowk.
Ct. Abdul Waheed, posted at Police Station Khanyara and a civilian Ishtiyaq Ahmad Bazaz, son of Ghulam Mohammad Bazaz, a resident of Nowshehra, Srinagar were injured in the attack, police said.
The duo was immediately shifted to hospital where condition of both is stated to be stable.
Police has started investigation into the attack while a case under relevant sections has also been registered.
The area was cordoned to nab the attackers.