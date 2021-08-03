Cop, civilian injured in Khanyar militant attack

Srinagar Aug 3: A police constable and a civilian were injured after militants opened fire on a police party near Sheeraz Chowk area of Khanyar in Srinagar on Tuesday, police said.

As per a police statement, preliminary investigation has revealed that the attack, which took place at around 6:15 PM was targeted at a police party from Police Station Khanyar deployed near Sheeraz Chowk.

Ct. Abdul Waheed, posted at Police Station Khanyara and a civilian Ishtiyaq Ahmad Bazaz, son of Ghulam Mohammad Bazaz, a resident of Nowshehra, Srinagar were injured in the attack, police said.