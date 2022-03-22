Srinagar shootout: Injured cop 'revived', but very critical, say doctors

He has been shifted to a hospital where he is battling for his life, the officer said.

There were earlier reports which suggested his passing away but it has been clarified that information was due to confusion,” the officer said, adding, “As per doctors his condition is very very critical”.

A senior doctor at SKIMS also told GNS that the policeman was “revived” after assessed to be dead. “Sometimes this kind of confusion happens but his condition is very very critical,” he said.