Srinagar shootout: Injured cop 'revived', but very critical, say doctors

Srinagar, Mar 22: A policeman was critically wounded after being shot by militants in a “brief shootout” in the Zoonimar area of Srinagar on Tuesday, a report said.
Quoting a top police officer news agency GNS reported that constable Aamir Hussian received grievous bullet injuries in upper parts of body including neck.
He has been shifted to a hospital where he is battling for his life, the officer said.
There were earlier reports which suggested his passing away but it has been clarified that information was due to confusion,” the officer said, adding, “As per doctors his condition is very very critical”.
A senior doctor at SKIMS also told GNS that the policeman was “revived” after assessed to be dead. “Sometimes this kind of confusion happens but his condition is very very critical,” he said.
He said that a militant was also injured in the shootout and "probably has escaped from the spot". The whole area has been cordoned off to nab the fleeing militant(s).