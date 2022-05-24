Policeman killed, daughter wounded in Soura attack

Srinagar, May 24: A policeman was killed and his daughter injured in a terrorist attack in the Soura area of Srinagar on Tuesday, officials said.
In a tweet, a police spokesman said: “Terrorist fired upon one policeman Saifullah Qadri S/o Mohd Syed Qadri, R/o Malik Saab, in Soura (Anchar) area. He is critically injured. His daughter also got injured.”
However, reports quoting officials said that the injured policeman was declared dead at the SKIMS Soura.
Quoting Dr G H Yatoo, news agency GNS reported that the cop was brought dead to the hospital while as his daughter is said to be stable.
Soon after the incident the whole area was cordoned off to nab the attackers, it added.