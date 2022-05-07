Cop in civvies shot at, critically injured in Srinagar

Srinagar May 7: A policeman in civvies was critically injured on Saturday after militants fired upon him near Aiwa Bridge along Dr Ali Jan road in Srinagar, officials said.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the cop, Ghulam Hassan Dar son of Ghulam Rasool Dar of Danwar Eidgah, was travelling on his bike, possibly on way to duty at PCR, when militants fired upon him this morning, leaving him critically injured.
The policeman, driver with 112 police vehicle, was shifted to nearby SKIMS hospital, anl police officer said.
Security forces cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the attackers.