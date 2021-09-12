Srinagar

Cop injured in Khanyar militant attack succumbs

The cop sustained three bullet wounds in the attack and was being operated on at SKIMS Soura.
Cop injured in Khanyar militant attack succumbs
Security forces examine the site of militant attack on a police party in Khanyar area of downtown Srinagar on Sunday September 12, 2021.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, September 12: A Probational Sub- Inspector, who was injured in a militant attack in Khanyar area in downtown Srinagar on Sunday afternoon, succumbed to the injuries at SKIMS Soura, officials said.

Quoting a police official, news agency GNS reported that the SI identified as Arshid Ahmad, a resident of Kulmuna area in north Kashmir's Kupwara district was removed to the tertiary care hospital soon after he sustained three bullet wounds after militants fires upon a police party in the area.

Medical Superintendent at SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq Jan also confirmed to GNS about the death of the SI, who was being operated at the tertiary hospital.

Srinagar
J&K Police
militants
Downtown Srinagar
Khanyar Militant Attack

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com