Cop injured in Khanyar militant attack succumbs

Quoting a police official, news agency GNS reported that the SI identified as Arshid Ahmad, a resident of Kulmuna area in north Kashmir's Kupwara district was removed to the tertiary care hospital soon after he sustained three bullet wounds after militants fires upon a police party in the area.

Medical Superintendent at SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq Jan also confirmed to GNS about the death of the SI, who was being operated at the tertiary hospital.