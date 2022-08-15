Cop injured in Nowhatta encounter succumbs | Sacrifice to motivate us: ADGP Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 15: A policeman, who was injured during an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Nowhatta area of Srinagar on Sunday, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital on Monday afternoon.
The slain cop has been identified as Constable Sarfaraz Ahmad, a resident of Batote in Ramban.
“Police personnel namely Ct Sarfaraz Ahmad resident of Batote Ramban who was injured yesterday during an anti-terrorist operation, succumbed to his injuries & attained martyrdom. We pay rich tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted this afternoon.
On Sunday evening, bike-borne terrorists had fired at a police party near Redpora Park, Sazgari Pora Nowhatta, which was retaliated. In exchange of fire, Sarfaraz was injured. Police had said that one terrorist was also injured.
“In the ongoing encounter, one policeman namely Ct Sarfaraz Ahmad resident of Batote, Ramban got injured. He was evacuated to hospital for treatment. One terrorist also got injured. Search is still going on. Further details shall follow,” police had said in a tweet on Sunday evening.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar, while paying rich tributes to slain constable, said that terrorists would be soon taken to task. “The sacrifice of Sarfaraz would motivate us for more proactive counter terror operations in valley,” Vijay Kumar said adding that hunt to bring down the terrorists was underway.
POLICE ARREST SCOOTY OWNER
Meanwhile, the police recovered a motorcycle and an AK rifle from the spot. Police said that the person, who provided scooty to terrorists, was arrested.
“One Umer Mukhtar Naqeeb son of Bashir Ahmad resident of Natipora arrested for providing a 2nd hand scooty to active terrorist Momin Gulzar on July 27, 2022. This scooty, along with arms, ammunition, explosives, clothes, other incriminating material, was recovered yesterday after a chance encounter,” Srinagar Police said in a tweet.
Police made a fervent appeal to people not to extend and any support to terrorists. “Public is informed not to extend logistics to terrorists, failing which law will take its own course. Further, public especially hospitals, clinics, doctors are requested to give information about any unknown person(s) coming for treatment as fleeing terrorists are injured,” Srinagar Police said in another tweet.