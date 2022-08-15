Cop injured in Srinagar 'chance encounter' succumbs

Srinagar Aug 15: A policeman injured in a chance encounter in Nowhatta area of Srinagar last evening succumbed to his injuries on Monday, police said.
"Police personnel namely Ct Sarfaraz Ahmad R/O Batote Ramban who was injured yesterday during an anti-terrorist operation, succumbed to his injuries & attained martyrdom. We pay rich tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty, " a police spokesman said.
Police on Sunday said a policeman and a terrorist were injured in a chance encounter in Nowhatta area of Srinagar.
"Vehicle (scooter) used by two terrorists of terror outfit LeT seized from the incident site. Besides, one Ak-74 rifle and two grenades have been recovered. Search still going on. Further details shall follow, " police said in another statement.