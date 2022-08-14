Cop, terrorist injured in chance encounter in Nowhatta Srinagar: police

"SrinagarEncounterUpdate: In the ongoing #encounter, one police personnel namely Ct Sarfaraz Ahmad R/O Batote Ramban got injured. He was evacuated to hospital for treatment. One #terrorist also got injured. Search still going on. Further details shall follow, " he added.

"Vehicle (scooter) used by two terrorists of terror outfit LeT seized from the incident site. Besides, one Ak-74 rifle and two grenades have been recovered. Search still going on. Further details shall follow, " police said in another statement.