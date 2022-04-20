Costly taps stolen from mosque in Mehjoor Nagar Srinagar

Srinagar, Apr 20: Thieves stole costly taps from a mosque in Mehjoor Nagar area of Srinagar in broad daylight on Wednesday days after the theft of vaccum cleaner from the mosque.
News agency KNT quoted a member from the Masjid Committee at Jamia Ahilhadith Masjid saying that the incident came to light around 12 pm today when the sound of running water from the mosque bathrooms alerted a local who had arrived in the mosque to give call for Zuhr prayers.
To his shock, all the taps in the bathrooms were missing with water flowing uninterruptedly, the committee member said.
As per Lateef Ahmad, a local, over a dozen taps of superior quality have been stolen from the mosque he said was "probably the handiwork of drug addicts".
Lateef said they have been left with no option except to lock down the Masjid after prayers.
The mosque administration has decided to install CCTV cameras in and outside the Masjid.