COTPA violators fined at Bemina

“During the enforcement drive, it was found various street vendors were selling cigarettes and other tobacco products in violation of COTPA 2003 act. They were on spot fined and cigarettes and other products were seized from them. Various individuals who were found smoking in public places were also fined. Director Health Services Kashmir Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather said that more and more such drives will be launched in future. ‘Selling tobacco products in and around health and education institutions is banned as per law. Smoking is the major cause of all cancers and whole society shall join hands to control its use,” he added.