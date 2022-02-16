Counterfeit Samovar tea stores busted at Maharaja Bazar, Batamaloo

Srinagar, Feb 16: Goodricke Group Limited (GGL) along with Srinagar Police Wednesday busted counterfeit Samovar tea stores at Maharaja Bazar and Batamaloo markets and seized fake sub-standard tea.
Local news agency KNO said crackdown on the sale of fake and sub-standard SAMOVAR branded counterfeit tea and infringing tea bags across markets of Srinagar
Goodricke Group Limited with the help of the Srinagar Police conducted raids on shops in Maharaja Bazaar and Batamaloo, Srinagar wherein counterfeit SAMOVAR branded tea was being sold in non-standard/infringing packaging.
According to the statement, Goodricke, a part of the Camellia PLC UK group, owns tea gardens spread over Darjeeling, Dooars and Assam.
Goodricke’s original SAMOVAR branded tea is packaged in a unique manner and all original products are sold with the same packaging by authorised distributors pan India.
“Upon receiving information about the unscrupulous activities, Dodd & Co. the law firm appointed by Goodricke along with Shergarhi Police and Batamaloo Police conducted raids at Mahraja Bazaar and Batamaloo market at the end of December 2021. It was found that the accused were selling sub-standard tea using identical/substantially similar packaging of the SAMOVAR tea brand,” it said.