Counterfeit Samovar tea stores busted at Maharaja Bazar, Batamaloo

Local news agency KNO said crackdown on the sale of fake and sub-standard SAMOVAR branded counterfeit tea and infringing tea bags across markets of Srinagar

Goodricke Group Limited with the help of the Srinagar Police conducted raids on shops in Maharaja Bazaar and Batamaloo, Srinagar wherein counterfeit SAMOVAR branded tea was being sold in non-standard/infringing packaging.