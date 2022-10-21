Couple from Srinagar bags Shining World Compassion Award for rehabilitation of animals

The letter of award by Supreme Master Ching Hai International Association mentions the various acts of kindness that ARK has been responsible for. It reads, ‘Supreme Master Ching Hai thankfully wishes to present the Shining World Compassion Award to both of you, Dawood Mohammad and Mariya Mushtaq plus a humble contribution of US$10,000 for medical help to special needs animal residents in your benevolent care, with love and appreciation. May you, all involved, as well as the gentle animal people be forever safe and blessed, in Divine Grace.’

Dawood Mohammad and Mariya Mushtaq, founders of Animal Rescue Kashmir have been actively involved in efforts of rescue and rehabilitation of injured, sick, and distressed animals in Kashmir. The organization is majorly self-funded for its medical, transport, and upkeep of animals in its care. The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Animal Husbandry Department have been supporting the organization in extending medical care to animals in need.