Couple from Srinagar bags Shining World Compassion Award for rehabilitation of animals

Srinagar, Oct 21: A couple from Srinagar working for the rescue and rehabilitation of animals in distress has bagged the Shining World Compassion Award, an honor recognising efforts of kindness towards animals.
Renowned spiritual leader ‘Supreme Master’ Ching Hai has chosen Animal Rescue Kashmir (ARK), a Srinagar-based organisation for its Shining World Compassion Award. The organisation has further been awarded a contribution of $10,000 for ‘medical help to special needs of animal residents.’
The letter of award by Supreme Master Ching Hai International Association mentions the various acts of kindness that ARK has been responsible for. It reads, ‘Supreme Master Ching Hai thankfully wishes to present the Shining World Compassion Award to both of you, Dawood Mohammad and Mariya Mushtaq plus a humble contribution of US$10,000 for medical help to special needs animal residents in your benevolent care, with love and appreciation. May you, all involved, as well as the gentle animal people be forever safe and blessed, in Divine Grace.’
Dawood Mohammad and Mariya Mushtaq, founders of Animal Rescue Kashmir have been actively involved in efforts of rescue and rehabilitation of injured, sick, and distressed animals in Kashmir. The organization is majorly self-funded for its medical, transport, and upkeep of animals in its care. The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Animal Husbandry Department have been supporting the organization in extending medical care to animals in need.
‘The Supreme Master Ching Hai has lovingly created a series of awards to recognize some of the most exemplary, generous, caring, and courageous people who walk amongst us and go beyond the call of duty to help others unconditionally reads the communication from the awardee.
In the past few years, the award has been given to Menaka Gandhi, Laxman Molleti founder of AWBP Trust, Bark India Charitable Trust, and Satyandra Pal among others in India.
ARK founders expressed their humble gratitude for the award and donation money and said it will help in strengthening the weak animal rescue and rehab efforts in the Valley.