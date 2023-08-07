Couple posing as IPS, IAS officers arrested in Srinagar: Police

The accused have been identified as Manmohan Ganjoo, S/o Lt Girdhari Lal Ganjoo of Baghat, Srinagar & Ayoush Koul Ganjoo.

A police official said the couple had “duped many persons of lakhs of rupees by promising jobs/transfers & other favours.”

“Manmohan Ganjoo is a suspended police personnel. Laptops, mobiles containing many fake transfer & appointment orders including his own order of induction into IPS seized. fraudulently possesed Cash, jewellery & other incriminating articles also recovered from his house (sic),” said the official.