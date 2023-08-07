Couple posing as IPS, IAS officers arrested in Srinagar: Police

Srinagar, Aug 07: Police have arrested a married couple who impersonated as top civil servants who duped people by promising jobs and others favours, officials said today.
The accused have been identified as Manmohan Ganjoo, S/o Lt Girdhari Lal Ganjoo of Baghat, Srinagar & Ayoush Koul Ganjoo.
A police official said the couple had “duped many persons of lakhs of rupees by promising jobs/transfers & other favours.”
“Manmohan Ganjoo is a suspended police personnel. Laptops, mobiles containing many fake transfer & appointment orders including his own order of induction into IPS seized. fraudulently possesed Cash, jewellery & other incriminating articles also recovered from his house (sic),” said the official.
He said that an FIR no 73/2023 u/s 170,419,420,467,468,471 of IPC registered in sadder PS.
“Three victims have come forward so far & reported fraud by this couple. Public is requested not to fall prey to such fraudsters. Victims should report, if they have been duped by this 'conman-couple',” added the official.