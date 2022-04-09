Court allows CBI to record statement of accused in Central Jail Srinagar

The Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, (CBI Cases) Jatinder Singh Jamwal ordered recording of the statement of the accused while allowing an application made by Ashok Kalra, DySP, CBI-ACB, Srinagar.

In his application, Kalra stated that he is the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case registered vide FIR (No. RC1232022A0003 of Police­ Station CBI-ACB), Srinagar for commission of offence under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. “For furtherance of investigation of the case, it is imperative to record the statement of one Syed Sharief-ud-deen of Gulab Bagh, Srinagar who is presently in judicial custody at Central Jail Srinagar in a case - FIR No. 23/2022 of Police Station Zakoora for offence under Section 20 of the NDPS Act”, he said.