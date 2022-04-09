Court allows CBI to record statement of accused in Central Jail Srinagar

Srinagar, Apr 8: A court here allowed a plea by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for recording the statement of an accused in a corruption case inside the Central Jail here.
The Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, (CBI Cases) Jatinder Singh Jamwal ordered recording of the statement of the accused while allowing an application made by Ashok Kalra, DySP, CBI-ACB, Srinagar.
In his application, Kalra stated that he is the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case registered vide FIR (No. RC1232022A0003 of Police Station CBI-ACB), Srinagar for commission of offence under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. “For furtherance of investigation of the case, it is imperative to record the statement of one Syed Sharief-ud-deen of Gulab Bagh, Srinagar who is presently in judicial custody at Central Jail Srinagar in a case - FIR No. 23/2022 of Police Station Zakoora for offence under Section 20 of the NDPS Act”, he said.
The IO submitted that the he may be permitted to record the statement of Syed Sharief-ud-deen, under Section 161Cr.P.C., in the Jail premises itself and the necessary directive to that extent may be issued to Superintendent, Central Jail Srinagar.
The court noted that the prayer made in the application was innocuous and, therefore, deserved acceptance. It accordingly allowed the IO to record the statement of Syed Sharief-ud-deen in the premises of Central Jail Srinagar itself. The Court directed Superintendent, Central Jail Srinagar to facilitate the recording of the statement.