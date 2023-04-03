Court orders police inquiry into Srinagar resident's fraud complaint against Gujarat conman

It directed the SHO of Police Station Kothibagh to conduct preliminary enquiry in the matter and submit detailed report before it by or before the next date on April 15. The two other persons named in the compliant include Shailesh Jain and Piyush Jain, both residents of Kolkata.

According to the complaint filed through advocate Amir Masoodi, Patel revealed his name as Chetan Prakash resident of Begumpur, North West Delhi and projected himself as managing partner at a particular company dealing in areca nuts.

The resident has alleged that he paid Rs.18 lakhs in two installments following the interactions with Patel at Pratap Park Srinagar and at the Chai Jai restaurant in Srinagar last year.

Patel was arrested on March 2 for posing as a senior official in the Prime Minister's Office. He had managed to get Z-category security protocol during his visits to the valley and attended several official meetings. Patel had also visited many sensitive areas, including the Line of Control in Uri sector.

Pertinently, on March 29, the government ordered inquiry into the various aspects related to the visits of “Shri Kiran Patel” who conned the security establishment in J&K into believing him to be a PMO official and enjoyed five star protocol “brazenly” for a considerable period of time prior to his arrest.

The inquiry is being conducted by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and he is required to submit a report within a week.