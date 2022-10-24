Court convicts guardian for allowing minor to drive

Srinagar, Oct 24: A court here sentenced a guardian of a minor to three-year imprisonment for allowing him to drive her car.
However, looking at the antecedents of the convicted woman, the court released her on probation with conditions of maintaining good conduct.
Observing that minors driving vehicles, riding bikes at public places is resulting in road accidents, the Court directed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Traffic to constitute a special team of experienced officials to conduct a special drive against such violators.
Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Shabir Ahmad Malik, Srinagar, announced the verdict after the accused pleaded guilty and demanded not to be tried.
“Since, the accused has pleaded guilty and does not want to avail the opportunity to defend herself, as such there is no need to proceed further with the trial,” the court said.
Therefore, the court said, keeping in view the facts and circumstances and the statement of the accused person, she is accordingly convicted for the commission of an offence under section 199A M.V Act. “I propose to sentence him to three-year simple imprisonment and Rs 25,000 as fine,” the court said.
Since the offence for which the accused has been convicted does not involve any moral turpitude and the violator has not been previously convicted, the court said, justice shall be served if the case is considered for release on probation.
“The accused is given the benefit of probation,” the court said.
As per the Motor Vehicle Act 1988, when the offence under the Act is committed by a juvenile, the guardian of such juvenile or the owner of the motor vehicle shall be deemed to be guilty and shall be liable to be proceeded against and punished accordingly.
The Court observed that it is the first and foremost duty of parents not to provide their minor children any vehicle unless they attain majority and have license to drive the vehicle.