Court convicts guardian for allowing minor to drive

“Since, the accused has pleaded guilty and does not want to avail the opportunity to defend herself, as such there is no need to proceed further with the trial,” the court said.

Therefore, the court said, keeping in view the facts and circumstances and the statement of the accused person, she is accordingly convicted for the commission of an offence under section 199A M.V Act. “I propose to sentence him to three-year simple imprisonment and Rs 25,000 as fine,” the court said.

Since the offence for which the accused has been convicted does not involve any moral turpitude and the violator has not been previously convicted, the court said, justice shall be served if the case is considered for release on probation.