Court directs Police to check fraudulent commercial pages on social media

Srinagar, June 8: A Court here on Wednesday rejected the bail application of a man accused of duping several persons through cyber frauds.
The court also issued directions to Kashmir Cyber Police to check menace of fraudulent Online Commercial Pages on social media having potential to dupe and induce the common masses.
According to local news agency KNS, after hearing additional public prosecutor Latief Ahmad Lone and defence counsel, the Court of Judge Small causes Srinagar presided over by Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi said that court feels it appropriate to enable investigating agency to investigate the matter properly.
“For this purpose, investigational custody is required by the concerned police to appropriately conclude its investigation,” the Court said.
As per prosecution, the accused Haroon Fayaz Baba of Hawal was using social media sites such as Facebook wherein he was running an online Facebook page under the name of “Craft Core Exports” dealing with winter clothes collection, and duped scores of people of their hard-earned money.
Court observed that report of the Cyber police reveals there are almost seven applications other than the application of the complainant received from different
‘There is a possibility that the accused may flee from the course of justice and thwart the process of law. Therefore, the instant bail application being bereft of any merit, is dismissed,” the Court said.