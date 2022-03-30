Court issues summons to JKRF chairman for defamatory remarks against Farooq Abdullah, others

"Perused the contents of the complaint along with the statements of the complainant and the identifier, accordingly I am satisfied that cognisance in respect of the offence under section 500 IPC (defamation) has to be taken against the accused.

"Therefore the cognisance in the said offence is taken, as such a summons is issued to the accused for his appearance before this court on next date of hearing. Let the summons be sent to SHO Police Station Karan Nagar, Srinagar for execution upon the accused along with a copy of the complaint," the order said.