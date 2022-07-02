Court sentences man to 3-year imprisonment for allowing minor to drive his vehicle

GK NEWS NETWORK
Srinagar, July 2: A Court today sentenced a man to three-year imprisonment for allowing minor to drive his vehicle.
Local news agency KNS said looking at the antecedents of the convict, the court released the convict on probation with conditions for maintaining good conduct.
Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Shabir Ahmad Malik, Srinagar, announced the verdict after the accused Bilal Ahmad Phapoo of Noorbagh claimed to be the owner of vehicle driven by minor and filed undertaking before the court.
The Court also directed the Inspector General of Police (Traffic) to hold special drive against the menace of driving by minors, which court observed is a cause of road accidents and concern of common people.
“I propose to sentence the accused to three years simple imprisonment and rupees twenty five thousand as fine and under Section 180, I propose to sentence him three months simple imprisonment and rupees one thousand as fine. Both the sentences shall run concurrently,” the court said while referring to various Supreme Court judgments and provisions of law,” court said.
However, Court provided the benefit of Probation of Offenders Act to the convict and released him on the condition of keeping peace and good behavior.
“Since the offence does not involve any moral turpitude and the violator has not been previously convicted and having regard to his age and antecedents the purpose of justice shall be served if the case is considered under Probation of Offenders Act, and accused is given benefit of probation,” the court said.
The court added that the accused is directed to execute a bond to the tune of Rs two lakh for keeping peace and good behavior for the period of two years and in violation of any condition of bond during the period of these two years the accused shall receive the proposed sentence.
“Coming back to the violation by a juvenile, underage driving is one of the major causes of traffic accidents/snarls and causes danger to other motorists and pedestrians on the roads. Minors are often found driving bikes, Scooties, Cars etc,” the court observed.
It added that it is important to realize that Parents/guardians or owners of vehicles are responsible for providing vehicles to their minor children. It is observed many times these minors are driving vehicle, riding bikes in and around schools or crowded places resulting accidents, loss of lives.
“It is the first and foremost duty of parents not to provide their minor children any vehicle unless they attain majority and have license to drive the vehicle. It is also the duty of Principals/Teachers not to allow the minor students to drive the vehicles and impart education regarding these issues, as by allowing minor to drive we are only producing violators and victims and not responsible citizens,” the court said.
“I deem it proper to direct IGP Traffic J&K to conduct a special drive against these minors (Violators),” court added.