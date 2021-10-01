Court sentences man to one day imprisonment for driving without licence

After hearing assistant public prosecutor NighatMaqbool and defence counsel, the Court of Additional Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Srinagar presided over by Shabir Ahmad Malik said that Muhammad Iqbal of Poonch is held guilty of offence for driving vehicle without having a valid driving licence.

“The instant challan has been produced by the traffic police against the accused for offences under sections 207 MV Act. The violator appeared before this court and his statement has been recorded,” court said.

It added that the accused pleaded guilty and did not claim trial and his statement has been reduced into writing which form the part of records.

“On consideration of the statement of accused person, nature of offence and satisfaction of this Court as to the voluntariness of plea of guilty of accused person, it is evident that the accused does not want to avail the opportunity to defend himself against the offence,” court said.

“The violator failed to produce driving licence despite sufficient opportunity. The violator stated that he does not possess a driving licence. Since, the violator has pleaded guilty there is no need to proceed further with the trial,” the court added.

“Therefore, keeping in view the mentioned facts and circumstances and the statement of the accused person wherein he pleaded guilty, the accused person is accordingly convicted for the commission of offence under section 3/181 MV Act,” the court said.

“The accused is sentenced to one day simple imprisonment. The vehicle (if any) along with the documents shall be released in favour of the rightful claimant. The challan is accordingly disposed of and shall be consigned to record after its due completion,” court said.

Under the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act 2019, no individual should drive a vehicle in public places unless they have a valid driving licence issued to them by the authority.

District Legal Service Authority Srinagar penal lawyer advocate Mir Naveed Gul said that driving without a driving licence is a punishable offence.

“Allowing minors or any person who doesn’t hold a valid driving to drive a motor vehicle not only puts people’s lives in danger but also can cause great damage to your vehicle in case of any unfortunate mishap,” he said.